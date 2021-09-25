Mazepin: We are ready for both dry and rain race

In Sochi, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin again failed to qualify for the second part of the qualification, showing seventeenth and nineteenth times, respectively. Despite these results, Haas is happy with its performance throughout the session.

Mick Schumacher (17th): “I was hoping for a possible entry into the second part of qualification, which would be a great result. I got a normal circle – I made a mistake several times and lost two or three tenths, but even without these losses, the result would not have been enough to qualify for the second part. At least we were close. I’m a little disappointed, but on the other hand I’m glad because we did a great job.

I really like this changeable environment. In fact, the one who orientates faster will be the fastest. Hopefully it will rain tomorrow in the race. “

Nikita Mazepin (19th): “Overall, the session went well. I wasn’t quite sure what we were going to do as I felt that compared to Spa, tires need more laps to get them to work.

In the end, I was able to find the right balance, bring the tires into the operating temperature range and drive a good lap, and then return to the pits. I had problems on a fast lap as it felt like the track was not dry enough for the intermediate rubber. Nevertheless, I do not think that this somehow affected the result.

We do not know what the weather will be like tomorrow, but I believe that we are ready for both dry and wet tracks. Let’s see how events will develop. “

Gunther Steiner, team leader: “Actually, everything is fine – we completed the program in qualifying, and tomorrow morning we will focus on the race. I would not call the qualification difficult, but rather simple enough. We drove out on intermediate tires and tried to get the most out of them. “