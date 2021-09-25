Medvedeva and Zagitova at a concert in the Kremlin: star skaters avoided each other, Gazmanov kissed Zhenya’s hand – 09/25/2021

A source: RIA News”

Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva – a thermonuclear mixture. Even if the skaters did not perform at the competitions for a long time, the attention of thousands of fans is still riveted to their actions. And if they appear together somewhere … You remember what happened at the “prickly” press conference with the participation of figure skaters at the Channel One Cup.

Another face-to-face meeting was planned as part of the Sambo-70 jubilee evening in the Kremlin, where, as the head of the sports school Renat Laishev said, Alina and Zhenya were to be the hosts.

But the information was not entirely accurate. Or rather, half accurate: Zhenya hosted the event not with Alina, but with the ring-announcer Alexander Bely.

The most interesting thing began in the lobby of the Kremlin Palace. In addition to a large photo zone, a buffet table and other activities, a book with biographies, interviews and photographs of all famous students of the Sambo-70 school was presented there. The edition contains over 700 pages and 2 thousand illustrations.

“By the signs, we just barely made it to War and Peace,” jokes the girl at the book stand.

The coaches and skaters of “Khrustalny” received a page or half of it. Eteri Tutberidze talks about the terrorist attack she experienced, Alina Zagitova – about the first meeting with Tutberidze (it was scary), and Evgenia Medvedev – about how difficult it is to accept defeat.

The book is exclusive, you cannot buy it. Copies were given only to those about whom it is written. Zagitova, Medvedev, Alexandra Trusova, Alena Kostornaya, Anna Shcherbakova, Kamila Valieva and Daria Usacheva will be able to get the edition from the current figure skaters of “Khrustalny”. Maya Khromykh was not included in the book. This is probably due to the fact that this athlete has not yet shone at the international level (compared to her colleagues in the group).

The concert itself resembled a mixture of the CPSU congress, military parade, children’s matinee and student spring with a large number of patriotic songs, banners, pretentious words and references to the first persons. The word “solemn” can describe almost everything here. The seriousness of the event indicated that the school had indeed passed the half-century milestone.

“On behalf of all of us, I would like to thank Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, who has been to the Sambo-70 school more than once and said that today this school is a brand that should be followed by an example. And he gave advice to all the governors of the country to create the same schools. This is very expensive for us, ”Laishev said in his opening speech.

Zagitova sat in the front row of the auditorium between her father and gymnast, Tokyo 2020 champion Victoria Listunova. Alina was sitting at the edge of the stage where Medvedev worked, so that the skaters were separated by about 10 meters.

And a little about amazing movements in space. Zagitova was able to attend two major events in different cities in one day: in the morning – to take part in the World Congress of Tatars in Kazan, and in the evening to appear in the Kremlin. If it were not for the same turquoise jacket, then thoughts about the double of the Olympic champion would crept in (just kidding).

All the participants of the jubilee were presented with special medals. The presenters announced the athletes in turn. And it was Bely who summoned Zagitova to the stage, not Zhenya. It was specially arranged or not – it is impossible to say, but we lost beautiful frames.

Then Zhenya herself joined the ranks of famous athletes. But for this she had to walk past Alina. At first Medvedeva paused a little next to Zagitova, forcing her to “run” her eyes and look away. As a result, no contact between the skaters happened, and Evgenia continued on her way.

The second part of the event turned into a real concert of pop stars of different years – VIA “Gems”, Polina Gagarina, Oleg Gazmanov. By the way, Medvedev presented Gazmanov with a medal, for which the singer awarded the skater with a kiss of the hand.

Stormy discussions of the event on social networks indicate that the opposition of figure skaters fans is still alive. Yes, and their real relationship to each other is difficult to understand. A new episode of the popular TV series “Zagimed” will be released on September 25th. This will be the “Figure Skating Lovers” show, where Alina and Zhenya will perform demonstration performances. And on the 28th, the skaters will meet on the set of the Ice Age project, where, according to unofficial information, Medvedeva will be skating together with tiktoker Danya Milokhin, and Zagitova will be the host for the second year in a row. You also want to see how Alina will interview Zhenya?