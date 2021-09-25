Metallurg Mg – CSKA. Forecast and bet for 1.98 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Metallurg Mg will be hosted by CSKA. The game will take place at the Metallurg Arena on September 25. The meeting starts at 15:00 Moscow time. Metallurg Mg – CSKA: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Metallurg Mg

Having played in nine matches of the championship, the hockey club from Magnitogorsk earned 16 points. In the standings of the Eastern Conference, he is one of the leaders.

Started in the new season of the KHL Metallurg Mg with victories over Avtomobilist (6: 2) and Barys (2: 1), after which there was a loss of points in a duel with Salavat Yulaev (2: 7).

Beating by the “Yulaevites” did not knock down the guys Ilya Vorobyov, since after the match with Ufa, Magnitka beat six opponents in a row.

All predictions for the KHL

During the presented series, Metallurg Mg defeated Admiral (4: 3 OT), Neftekhimik (4: 0), Avangard (7: 4), Amur (6: 2), Admiral “(5: 0) and” Siberia “(3: 1).

CSKA

The capital’s hockey players took part in ten fights and earned 14 points in them. In the Western Conference table, “army men” were in the top-3.

In the first match CSKA survived a beating from “Vanguard” (0: 4), after which he came to his senses, giving the fans four victories in a row.

Wards Sergey Fedorov beat Dynamo Riga (3: 2), Sochi (4: 1), Ak Bars (2: 1 OT) and Lokomotiv (3: 1). And to finish off the unbeaten run to five Muscovites prevented “Barys” (3: 6).

In the next three meetings CSKA dealt with Spartak (5: 3), Avtomobilist (3: 2 OT) and Barys (2: 1 OT). And the last game Fedorov’s team leaked to Traktor (1: 2).

Forecast and rate

On the victory of Metallurg Mg in the upcoming match, the bookmakers offer to bet for 2.50, the draw is valued at 4.00, and the success of CSKA – in 2.45…

The Moscow club has not lost to anyone in five away matches in a row. The only defeat outside the capital in the current season, “CSKA” experienced in the debut match with “Avangard”.