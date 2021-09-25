Miniskirt and racket: Kate Middleton played tennis with US Open champions

Kate Middleton

Today, 39-year-old Kate Middleton took part in an event organized by the Lawn Tennis Association youth program at the National Tennis Center in London. The Duchess of Cambridge met with British tennis players – US Open champions Joe Salisbury, Emma Radukanu, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reed.



Kate Middleton

In public, Kate appeared in tennis sportswear. She wore a Poivre Blanc short skirt and a tracksuit from the same brand and On Running sneakers.

A big tennis fan, Kate not only personally congratulated the athletes and asked them about their impressions of the tournament in New York, but she herself picked up a racket and went out onto the court, paired with 18-year-old Emma Radukanu.

Kate Middleton has long been known for her love of tennis – she took lessons at the prestigious Hurlingham Club in Fulham and boasts excellent tennis skills. Prince William says that his wife is so good at tennis that he has no chance of defeating her.

Her skills were also appreciated by Emma, ​​who said that she really enjoyed playing with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Her right hand kick was incredible. I was very impressed. It was a lot of fun playing tennis with the duchess

– she admitted.

The Duchess also met teens who play beginner-level tennis as part of the LTA Youth Program and learned more about the work the organization is doing to encourage youth participation in sports across the country.



Kate Middleton and Joe Salisbury

Kate Middleton and Emma Radukanu