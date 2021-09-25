Misfortune with Selena Gomez’s girlfriend who donated her kidney – POPCAKE

Francia Raisa (Francia Raísa) – ex-best friend of Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez) who donated a kidney to her. October 18 she survived something awful on freeway 405 in Southern California. It all happened because of the supporters Trump (Trump).

https://twitter.com/cl91423/status/1317895958995165187?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1317895958995165187%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3%click 2F18% 2Fselena-gomez-bff-kidney-donor-francia-raisa-torment-trump-caravan-freeway% 2F

The actress posted a sad video on her Instagram story in which she cries and shares what happened. In it, Raisa also talked about fear while driving in the specified area and stated that “Rally of Trumpers” almost brought her to an accident when a line of cars tried to block her path while driving. Sounds pretty creepy. Of course, the girl suffered emotional stress.

She compares a car ride with humiliation and intellectual games of Trump. The protesters mentioned that she is an American of Mexican descent, pointed to her fingers on the road, honking and laughing all the time. France without a drop of hesitation said that she does not support such boorish Trump activists and his policy in such situations.

The auto caravan was apparently heading south into Orange County, where Trump hosted a fundraising event in Newport Beach. To celebrate the event, the drivers organized a parade with music, honors and waving Trump flags, blocking all lanes. By the way, they were driving incredibly slow to have a good time in the company of like-minded people.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFcx-HBJhnE/

“The bunch … That’s why I don’t like America, for excessive willfulness. Who gave these idiots permission to block the movement of all lanes? And why the hell is this clowning attacking the girl ?? “ – the foreign network user is indignant.