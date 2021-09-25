Mostovoy told what needs to be done in Spartak in case of defeat by Ufa – Gazeta.Ru

Former midfielder of the Russian national team Alexander Mostovoy, speaking about the upcoming match of the Russian Premier League between Spartak and Ufa, said that in the event of the defeat of the red and white, the club will need to make fundamental changes. Mostovoy’s words are conveyed “Sport-Express”…

“As I said before the previous game of Spartak, he has nowhere to concede. Behind not Moscow, but a whole stadium. I just don’t understand if Spartak don’t beat Ufa. It seems that everything is going on in the game, but the team does not score points, and not to say that everything is bad, but it turns out like this: the game is there, there are no points. Of course, there is a negative background because of this, and if you lose to Ufa, you need to make fundamental changes, ”said Mostovoy.

The match between Spartak and Ufa will take place on September 25 at 19.00 Moscow time.

In the standings of the Russian championship, Rui Vitoria’s wards are in ninth place, gaining ten points. The club from Bashkortostan is on the 12th line with eight points.

In the previous round, Spartak lost 0: 1 to CSKA Moscow.

Formerly the former president of “Spartak” Andrey Chervichenko suggestedthat the red and white can lose to Ufa.