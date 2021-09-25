Mysterious cavity discovered in the Milky Way

A team of astronomers from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, while mapping interstellar dust, discovered a mysterious cavity of a giant size, the study of which could shed new light on the evolution of our Milky Way galaxy.

The giant spherical cavity is described in detail by the authors of the discovery in an article published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. A summary report of the discovery is published on the website of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The cavity is reported to be about 150 parsecs, or nearly 500 light-years across. It was discovered partly by accident – astronomers stumbled upon it while analyzing previously created three-dimensional maps of the molecular clouds of Perseus and Taurus.

The research team believes that the discovered object, which astronomers compare to a giant bubble due to its spherical shape and size, was formed by ancient supernovae that exploded about 10 million years ago.

“Hundreds of stars are forming or already exist on the surface of this giant bubble,” says research supervisor Shmuel Biali. Perseus-Taurus “or it was a series of supernova explosions that took place over millions of years and created this cavity over time.”

The discovery allowed astronomers to take a fresh look at the structure of our Milky Way galaxy. In particular, it assumes that the molecular clouds of Perseus and Taurus are not independent cosmic structures, as was previously believed. Now the theory that these clouds were formed simultaneously due to the same shock wave from a supernova explosion looks like a priority.

“This tells us that when a star dies, a supernova creates a chain of events that could eventually lead to the birth of new stars,” explains Biali.

By the way, the three-dimensional maps, during the analysis of which a mysterious cavity was discovered, were compiled on the basis of data obtained using the Gaia space observatory. It was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA).

These maps represent the first 3D images of molecular clouds. Previous research was limited to two dimensions, so scientists have overlooked the mysterious cavity for decades.

“We have observed these clouds for decades, but we never knew about their true shape and size,” explains the first author of the study, Dr. Catherine Zucker. “We also did not know how far these clouds extended. accurate to one percent. This allowed us to identify the void between them. “

The expert also explains that there are many different theories about how stars are formed. They are based on the assumption that this process is based on the transformation of gas. But how exactly the gas is rearranged to form stars is controversial.

“In the past, astronomers have tested these theoretical ideas with simulations,” Zucker says. …