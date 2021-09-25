“Mystic”: Kim Kardashian hints at filming a new show

It seems that soon we will be able to see Kim Kardashian in the release of a new TV project. They started talking about this after the star published a photo in her stories. On the knees of the founder of the Skims brand lies a microphone apparatus, which is used when recording sound in films or on television. In addition, the frame says that today is the first day of filming. Apparently, we will see several parts of the show with the participation of our heroine at once.

Perhaps Kim is hinting at a collaboration with online service Hulu. Back in December 2020, Kris Jenner announced a multi-year contract of the Kardashian clan with this company. The details of the plot are still a secret, but it is already clear that they will be engaged in the creation of content focused exclusively on the streaming service. Kris Jenner said that the release of this show will be the beginning of a new chapter in life for each of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Now fans will see how they develop in various areas of life. So we are waiting for the announcement and the official release date of the show, because very soon the famous sisters and mom-manager will get together again.

A source photo: Gettyimages; @kimkardashian / Instagram; Hulu



