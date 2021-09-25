New President of the International Ice Hockey Federation elected – Gazeta.Ru

President of the French Ice Hockey Federation, Treasurer of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardiff has been elected as the new president of the organization.

Among the candidates were also the Danish Henrik-Bach Nielsen, the Czech Petr Břiza, the German Franz Reindl, and the Belarusian Sergei Goncharov.

Let us remind you that the elections were held on September 25, at the semiannual congress of the organization in St. Petersburg. In total, the delegates to the IIHF congress had 105 votes. Major hockey powers such as Russia or Canada each had two votes.

Previously, IIHF President Rene Fasel said that he retires…

In 1994, Rene Fasel was elected President of the IIHF, and has remained its permanent leader for four terms since then.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Oleg Znarok appointed as head coach national team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The agreement with a specialist is valid for one year.