Norris is a superhero, Hamilton is in the abyss. Heroes and Losers of Sochi

Heroes

Lando Norris

It would be weird to have someone else listed here. Landau brought McLaren its first pole since 2012, once again flashing on the wet track. If you remember, Norris was one of the best in Spa qualifications until he crashed his car. This time there were no incidents.

Norris turned out to be one of those who switched to dry tires before the rivals and therefore managed to warm it up. Unlike, for example, Mercedes pilots. But Landau’s success cannot be reduced to just choosing the right tires. After all, on the intermediate tires, he was second, ahead of Valtteri Bottas. And then he made a timely decision, carefully warmed up the tires and gave a crazy lap.

When was the last time you saw pole position by half a second? And not by Mercedes. Today Norris is not just a hero, he is a superhero.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo: FIA Pool

Carlos Sainz

We continue to go straight through the table with the results, but where to go if Ferrari was on the first row of the starting grid. Yes, this year Charles Leclair brought two pole positions to Scuderia. But the track in Sochi is not at all like Baku or Monaco, and here they did not expect success from the Italians. Though.

Like Norris, Carlos drove in for dry tires in the first group and managed to warm it up for the final attempt. It is clear that Ferrari in Sochi cannot compete with McLaren, other things being equal. But Sainz’s task was different: to squeeze the maximum out of the situation that had arisen. And the second place in such conditions can be considered the maximum. Which few people have achieved today.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21 Photo: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George Russell

Well, let’s finish the three heroes by listing the first three in the table. George asked for slicks, barely leaving the track in the third segment, and it even seemed that he was mistaken. The warm-up lap was given to him with difficulty, the car skidded several times. The first quick attempt brought a gap of 10 seconds from the leaders. A quick second try cut him down to five. And only the third time did the tires finally turn on.

Russell should be praised not even for his place, but for his willingness to take risks and perseverance. It is clear that the Williams pilot had nothing to lose. Except the car, of course. But even in such conditions, George was ready to go and wait until the tires finally work. Today his tenacity has paid off in full.

George Russell, Williams FW43B Photo: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Losers

Lewis Hamilton

Fourth place on one of the most convenient tracks for your car, and even in the absence of the main competitor. As Dmitry Nagiyev would say, this is not a failure – a failure.

Lewis was the best on the wet track and intermediate tires. Perhaps this relaxed the champion, and therefore he was one of the last to go for slicks. And then he also ridiculously drove into the wall in the pit lane. While changing the broken wing, Hamilton wasted time and predictably did not have time to warm up the Soft on the cold asphalt.

Even in such a situation, Lewis took the risk … and once again lightly kissed the wall. Two accidents, a fourth place and an abyss of disappointment – this is the summary of this Saturday for the seven-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is the perfect greenhouse pilot. When the track suits him, and the conditions do not differ a gram from ideal, the Finn is ready to go even faster than Hamilton. As soon as something changes, Bottas rapidly loses speed.

So this time Valtteri was the best all Friday on one of his favorite tracks. However, as soon as it started to rain, Hamilton turned out to be unattainable for the Finn. In such conditions, it was possible to take the usual second place, but no – the track began to dry up and Bottas was again not ready for changes.

Although the Finn left on slicks much earlier than Lewis, he did not have time to warm up the tires either. And his first result was much worse than Hamilton’s. As a result – seventh place and 2.7 seconds behind pole position in the best car of the weekend. Sounds like a disaster, right?

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Photo: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly

If the same Bottas has a failure of this periodic event, then this was not expected from Gasly. Yesterday Pierre finished the day with a third time, and in changeable conditions he is always among the best in terms of the ability to grab his chance – remember at least last year’s Monza! Today Gasley would probably qualify for pole … if he even made it to Q3!

The Frenchman explained his sudden departure in the second segment by a team error. For a couple of minutes before the end of Q2, for some reason they refused to change his tires to fresh ones, and in the old tires there was no more speed reserve. Well, in this case, you can stick a fat deuce on the entire AlphaTauri. After all, besides her, only completely dead Haas and Alfa Romeo did not make their way into this Q3.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02 Photo: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images