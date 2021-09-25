Norris took pole on the track in Sochi

Lando Norris won the Russian Grand Prix qualification at the Sochi circuit. The British pilot, for whom the pole at the start of Sunday’s race will be the first in his career, spent the decisive minutes better than all his rivals, when in the last attempt the pilots for the first time in qualifying drove onto a drying track on slicks.

Although the rains made major changes to the schedule on Saturday (F1 training and one race each in F2 and F3 were canceled), the qualification took place at the originally allotted time and did without red flags and major incidents. Moreover, already in the first segment, the absolute majority of the laps were completed by riders on the so-called. intermediate tires (only Fernando Alonso left the boxes on tires for heavy rain, but the Spaniard also quickly switched to tires with a green stripe on the sidewall). In the second segment, only intermediate tires were used, and in the last attempt of the third segment, all 10 pilots switched to slicks.

The slicks allowed us to noticeably accelerate on the last fast lap – the pace on this lap and decided the fate of the first places on the starting field. And while Norris, Carlos Sainz and George Russell were in the first positions of the protocol, the drivers of Mercedes and Red Bull did not have the best of those decisive minutes.

In particular, Lewis Hamilton made contact with the pit lane wall (and damaged the front fender), stopping for new shoes at the end of the first speed hit the rear bump stop. Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez also failed to improve the times shown in the first attempt on the intermediate rubber. Among other things, the key moment was changing shoes. While Norris, Sainz and Russell had two acceleration slick laps before a fast lap, the top team riders only managed one and were unable to properly warm up their tires.

The victory, which Norris eventually won, was the first for McLaren in almost 10 years. The last time the pilot of the British team (he was Lewis Hamilton) excelled in qualifying for the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, who in any case will have to start from the last position (after receiving fines for a collision with Hamilton in Sochi and for replacing the power plant), did not drive a single fast lap – during the first segment, the Dutchman left the pits, but returned to the pit. lane at the end of the second lap and did not appear on the track again. Having found himself in the same situation, Charles Leclair preferred to fully work out the first segment, completed 10 laps on the track and went to the second part of the qualification – but he did not go on the track in it.

Also, during the second segment, Nicolas Latifi did not complete a single fast lap. Before qualifying, the Williams driver’s car was replaced with an internal combustion engine, turbine and MGU-H motor-generator – thus, the Canadian became the third driver who will receive a penalty for replacing the power plant elements and will start Sunday’s race from one of the last positions. The team called the reason for the unscheduled replacement a malfunction of the pneumatic system (which is responsible for closing the valves in the F1 car engine).

Nikita Mazepin showed the 19th result, seriously lagging behind even his partner: the Russian lost almost 4 seconds to Mika Schumacher, and lost almost 8 seconds to the best time of the first segment performed by Hamilton. In the second attempt, the Russian made two laps, in the first of which he made a noticeable mistake on the first sector, and on the second at the beginning of the circle, he could not attack as efficiently as possible due to traffic.

The most obvious blockage occurred in the second segment, when Daniel Riccardo thwarted Lance Stroll in turn 2. The stage judges announced that they will review this episode at the conclusion of the session.

