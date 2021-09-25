Norris won the F-1 Russian Grand Prix qualification, Sainz – 2nd, Russell – 3rd, Hamilton – 4th, Mazepin – 19th

On a damp track in Sochi, McLaren and Ferrari were unmatched, but Mazepin lost to Schumacher as much as four seconds.

Incredible Formula 1 qualification in Russia: none of the favorites in the top three!

Q3: McLaren’s first pole pole in nine years!

From the very morning it rained in Sochi – the rivers began to overflow the banks and flood the streets, but by three o’clock in the afternoon the clouds had cleared over Sochi Autodrom – and the pilots went to qualification on damp asphalt.

At the same time, the track gradually dried up, and by the end of the second segment there was almost no moisture on the asphalt. In the end, for the final attempts in Q3, the teams decided to try slicks – and it was these circles that became decisive.

Carlos Sainz he warmed up his tires best of all and set the best time for the segment under the checkered flag, but after a moment he moved the Spaniard from the first line Lando Norris… Set the third time George Russell, and as a result the racers of McLaren, Ferrari and Williams were in the top 3 qualifiers! Incredible qualifications!

Lewis Hamilton I could not warm up the tires and remained only fourth, yielding pole time for more than two seconds. Closed the top 5 Daniel Riccardowho managed to outstrip Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas… 8th qualified Lance Stroll, and the ninth and 10th places were taken by Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon…





Q2: Sainz and Russell knock out Vettel

The second segment brought unexpected results: Sebastian Vettel and both Alpha Tauri pilots dropped out of qualification, although on Friday Pierre Gasly was one of the fastest on the track.

Vettel took 11th place – 0.05 seconds were not enough for him, and the German was extremely disappointed to learn about it. Gasli is in 12th position, ahead of Yuki Tsunodu – The Japanese looked good and was only 0.11 seconds slower than the experienced partner in difficult weather conditions.

In 14th and 15th places remained Nicholas Latifi and Charles Leclair – both received new motors, and therefore will start from the end of the peloton.





Q1: Mazepin lost 3.9 seconds to Schumacher

In the first segment, Alfa Romeo and Haas dropped out in full force, as well as Max Verstappen – the Dutchman was given a new engine, and therefore he, together with Leclair and Latifi, will start from the end of the peloton. On a wet track, Max chose not to risk it and limited himself to one setup attempt – the last place.

At the 16th position is Kimi Raikkonen – The Finn’s first qualification after COVID-19 ended with a departure in the first segment. 17th qualified Mick Schumacher, and it was the German who could be called the main surprise of the session: the debutant coped with difficult conditions and showed the best result after the French stage.

But Giovinazzi and Mazepin disappointed. The first one felt extremely insecure and took off in one of the episodes, ending the session in the 18th. A Nikita Mazepin in the final protocols lost to Mika Schumacher 3.9 seconds and took 19th position.

The Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix kicks off on Sunday, September 26, at 15:00 Moscow time.