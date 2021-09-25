Oleg Taktarov gave a prediction for the fight between Alexander Usik and Anthony Joshua

“My opinion on the fight between Alexander Usik and Anthony Joshua,” Taktarov said in another video posted on Instagram. “If Usyk is functionally ready, he will reach the 12th round and win on points. If Joshua rushes into battle in the first two rounds, I can say that he will die and Usyk will break him. “

“If Joshua correctly builds his tactics, in the eighth or ninth round, if Sasha has problems with the functional, problems may arise in battle. But it seems to me that all are professionals, everyone is ready, everyone knows how to build a tactical pattern of battle. “

“The fact that the fight will be interesting is unambiguous. I don’t expect knockouts, but in the eighth or ninth round everything will be decided. I don’t think in eleventh or twelfth. The most difficult rounds, like a second wind – I crossed them, and then it is already possible to work on willpower “