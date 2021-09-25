Oscar-winning Anne Hathaway shares how social media bullying made her stronger

A flurry of negativity fell on the actress after her revelations about the preparation for filming in the film “Les Miserables”

The 38-year-old Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway, despite her success in her career, could not avoid harassment on social networks, which, however, did not break her, but made her stronger. The celebrity told about this in an interview with The Sun.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

Most of the negative comments fell on the actress after the exhalation of the movie Les Miserables in 2012, where she played Fantina. In preparation for this role, Anne cut her hair and lost almost 11 kilograms. In an interview, she called this weight “unhealthy” and added that she herself almost went crazy, trying to get used to the mental image of her heroine.

Hathaway’s careless statements did not go unnoticed by the haters.

Anne Hathaway in the movie Les Miserables [+–] Photo: Screenshot

In addition, many did not like the words of Anne that before filming, she limited her diet to only a tiny portion of oatmeal in order to “look almost like a dead man.”

“Then the Internet really turned against me: I was hated. It all looked very serious. But personally, it was good for me. It can give you strength. When something bad happens, do not be afraid – just keep on living, move on.” – she emphasized.

Hathaway has appeared in films more than once, which then received the highest Academy Award. So, in 2005 she played the wife of one of the main characters in the film Brokeback Mountain. The picture received three Oscars, and the young actress was talked about as Julia Roberts, Audrey Hepburn and Judy Garland rolled into one.

A year later, she appeared in The Devil Wears Prada, playing Andy Sachs, the junior assistant of the heroine Meryl Streep Miranda Priestley. The film won two Oscars.

The actress gained professional recognition after the musical film Les Miserables. In addition to an Oscar for this role, she also received the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Golden Globes.

In December last year, the actress became a mother for the second time, but motherhood did not prevent her successful career. She is still in demand on the big screen. In 2019, Anne appeared in the thriller Sea of ​​Opportunities, and later starred in the comedy Dirty Fraudsters, opposite Rebel Wilson.

We will remind, Anne Hathaway spoke about her work with Christopher Nolan. The actress starred in two projects of the director at once and faced some oddities happening on the set.