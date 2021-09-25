Ovechkin told how his romance with Shubskaya began

The hockey player began a relationship with his future wife seven years after the first meeting.

The captain of the Washington Capitals NHL club Alexander Ovechkin shared the story of his first acquaintance with his wife Anastasia Shubskaya.

The athlete noted that their romance with the daughter of businessman Kirill Shubsky began much later than their first meeting.

“We met at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Nastya was with her father – Kirill Shubsky. We met, hung out at the Russian House. We were just in the same company all the time. Then seven years passed before we met again. It so happened that I saw Nastya on Instagram and wrote: “What people! How are you?”. She answered about an hour later. So it started, ”the athlete admitted.



Ovechkin added why he is happily married to Shubskaya.

“Nastya understands and supports me. She does everything to make me comfortable. She feels when I need something, and helps in everything – just like I do her, – said Ovechkin.

We will remind, Alexander Ovechkin and Anastasia Shubskaya announced their engagement in September 2015. And on August 28, 2016, the couple got engaged. The wedding of celebrities took place on the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity in Barvikha.

