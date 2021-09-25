Ovechkin’s wife in high-rise jeans and Prada boots checked out in the boutique

The daughter of Vera Glagoleva decided to show what she had bought in Milan.

Anastasia Shubskaya has been happily married to Alexander Ovechkin for more than five years. They live in the United States, but come home every year. The couple are growing up sons: three-year-old Sergei and one-year-old Ilya. The lovers were in Moscow this summer. The daughter of Vera Glagoleva saw her sisters and father. She even went with her family to Italy, where she was able to rest.

Evening with friends: Anastasia Shubskaya in a snow-white blouse appeared at a bachelorette partyThe beloved of the famous hockey player shared the footage of having fun with her friends.

Now Shubskaya has shared shots taken while shopping. She decided to show off her new clothes. First, the hockey player’s wife wore high-rise jeans and lace-up Prada boots. Such a pair of shoes costs about 110 thousand rubles. Then Anastasia tried on a burgundy sweatshirt. She also showed off several Prada down jackets in cream.

“A little unpacking from Milan after two months,” said the athlete’s wife.

Fans have been following Shubskaya for a long time. Many noted that they like the style of the socialite. For parties and holidays, she most often chooses elegant dresses, and in everyday life she wears jeans and shorts. “You have such a beautiful figure,” “You are very cool,” “I liked the shoes so much,” “Nice unpacking, it’s just getting cold,” the netizens commented on the footage.

