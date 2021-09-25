Parents of a runner from Karelia caught with drugs are shocked by the incident

The parents of an athlete from Karelia Alexander Hutte, who was detained with drugs in St. Petersburg, reacted to the incident with shock.

The parents of the runner Alexander Hutte were shocked when they learned about the emergency with their son, who was caught in St. Petersburg on suspicion of drug possession. This is reported by Championship.com with reference to REN TV.

“Generally it was a shock for us. The fact that he liked to drink, we were worried, it was. But now we still cannot come to our senses. He graduated from sports in 2014, but was a professional athlete. Sit, have a drink … this year I was worried. He was invited as an amateur to perform even now. We even went ourselves, took him to drug tests to make sure, because you never know what. We were told it was clean. Today we did not sleep all night, we talked with Sasha. He will not tell much to his parents, ”the words of the parents are quoted.

It is reported that a bag of white powder was found in the athlete’s sneaker. During the arrest, he admitted that he uses prohibited means, but not systematically. He also told who helps him find drugs in St. Petersburg. Previously, there was information that the substance found in Hutte could be mephedrone.

Also Championship.com with reference to the telegram channel “Mash on Moika” informed that a criminal case was opened against Alexander Hutte, who was detained with drugs.

Hütte became the Russian short-distance champion in the period from 2010 to 2013, in Europe in 2011 he was the winner of the team championship. In 2015, the athlete was suspended from the competition for doping and evading a sample. After being disqualified, he became an informer for the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Russian sprinter Alexander Hutte was born September 29, 1988 years in the Karelian ASSR.

