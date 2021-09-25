Passive components fall under the new shortage of microcircuits

©

If you thought that the lack of microcircuits was a big problem, then you were wrong. The lack of passive components such as capacitors, resistors, inductors and so on will leave you discouraged. Due to blockages in Malaysia and Indonesia, where most of the famous Japanese aluminum capacitors are produced, Chemi-Con, Nichicon and Rubycon plants were closed for most of July and August. The three companies together control about 50 percent of the capacitor market and the current situation in Malaysia is expected to result in a 30-60% reduction in capacitor shipments.

At the same time, the increased demand for everything from computer components to renewable energy technologies has increased the demand for these components. Some of this business has been taken up by Taiwanese and Chinese manufacturers, but if in the past you could get your order in about four to six weeks, now the lead time is three to six months, and that’s if you’re lucky. DigiTimes reports that several Taiwanese component manufacturers posted year-over-year revenue growth of 20% or more in the first half of this year.

This, in turn, has led some Taiwanese capacitor manufacturers to look for new suppliers to be able to provide a more streamlined and safer production pipeline, where they do not have to worry about their competitors buying up stock from their suppliers. The deficit is not expected to decrease in 2021, although if the situation in Malaysia and Indonesia improves, the supply of these vital components may increase in 2022, but now one can only guess what will happen in the long term.