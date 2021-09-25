Putin’s aide said there was no final decision on Znarka :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

According to Igor Levitin, the issue is under discussion, the board of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation will approve the candidacy of the head coach.

Oleg Znarok was not approved as the head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team during the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Igor Levitin, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the Match TV channel about this.

“The decision has not been made yet. And the question of the head coach of the national team is under discussion. The decision will be made by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR). It will be approved by the supreme body of the federation – the board of the FHR, ”Levitin said.

Earlier, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on the appointment of Znark to the post of head coach of the Russian national team with reference to the head of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak. It was reported that Alexey Zhamnov and Sergey Zubov would become Znark’s assistants. At the same time, the current head coach Valery Bragin will continue to work with the team as a consultant.

In addition, Valery Kamensky, a board member of the FHR, in a conversation with RBC Sport, called the appointment of Znarka a good decision. He also noted that at the Olympics the team will have the “highest” tasks.

Oleg Znarok headed the Russian national team from 2014 to 2018, under his leadership the team won and became the medalist of the world championships. In addition, under the direction of Znarka, the Russian national team won the 2018 Olympics for the first time in its history.

The Beijing Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 February 2022.