Radionova about the first stage of the Russian Cup: “For Tuktamysheva and Trusova, this start was more of a test” – Figure skating

Elena Radionova, bronze medalist of the 2015 World Figure Skating Championships, assessed the results of the first stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won the women’s single skating, Alexandra Trusova starred after the short program.

“Many are still running in, many are still gaining shape. This is such a testing stage for athletes from a psychological point of view – this is one step in order to check programs, costumes and so on. Of course, for some guys it was a selection for the Russian championship, but for Liza and Sasha Trusova, this start was more of a test, ”said Radionova.

“I have not had the practice of purposeful performances only on the short program. I skated two programs, but I had few test competitions, so the preparation generally turned out differently. I was not one of those people who need constant starts. I could perform only at one start before the stages of the Grand Prix.

Apparently, Sasha had to skate in such a way, to feel this atmosphere of the competition, so that it would be easier psychologically in the future. As far as I know, she has no problem jumping. Probably, they consulted with the coaches and decided that it would be better for her, ”added the ex-skater.

