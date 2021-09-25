Ray tracing, new content and improved graphics: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Edition details and covers leaked online – rumor

On the eve of the exhibition Tokyo Game Show 2021within which Capcom organizes his own presentation, potential horror announcement leaked online Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Edition …

Twitter user Idle Sloth shared a screenshot of the online store page Play-Asia, which captures the covers of the new version of the Resident Evil 3 remake for consoles Xbox Series X | S and Playstation 5… He also provided a brief description of the reissue. …

There will be a standard edition for 69.99 € and a Deluxe Pack for 79.99 €;

Added ray tracing and 60fps for XSX, PS5 and PC;

New areas, enemies and cutscenes will appear;

Reworked artificial intelligence of Nemesis, improved graphics.

Initially, the image and details were posted on 4chan, and an independent search for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Edition on Play-Asia did not give any results, which casts doubt on the leak, but nevertheless, the announcement of an improved version is quite possible, given Capcom’s love for various re-releases of the games in the series in past. At the same time, it is strange why the company decided to re-release the third part, and not the more successful second one.

TGS 2021 will run from September 30 to October 3 … Xbox, Square Enix, SEGA, Koei Tecmo and others are also preparing their online broadcasts. The Capcom stream will start on September 30 at 16:00 Moscow time and will last 50 minutes.

