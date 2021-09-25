Ray tracing, new content and improved graphics: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Edition details and covers leaked online – rumor

On the eve of the exhibition Tokyo Game Show 2021within which Capcom organizes his own presentation, potential horror announcement leaked online Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Edition…
Twitter user Idle Sloth shared a screenshot of the online store page Play-Asia, which captures the covers of the new version of the Resident Evil 3 remake for consoles Xbox Series X | S and Playstation 5… He also provided a brief description of the reissue.…
- There will be a standard edition for 69.99 € and a Deluxe Pack for 79.99 €;
- Added ray tracing and 60fps for XSX, PS5 and PC;
- New areas, enemies and cutscenes will appear;
- Reworked artificial intelligence of Nemesis, improved graphics.
Initially, the image and details were posted on 4chan, and an independent search for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Edition on Play-Asia did not give any results, which casts doubt on the leak, but nevertheless, the announcement of an improved version is quite possible, given Capcom’s love for various re-releases of the games in the series in past. At the same time, it is strange why the company decided to re-release the third part, and not the more successful second one.
TGS 2021 will run from September 30 to October 3… Xbox, Square Enix, SEGA, Koei Tecmo and others are also preparing their online broadcasts. The Capcom stream will start on September 30 at 16:00 Moscow time and will last 50 minutes.
