Real Madrid have a serious competitor in the fight for Mbappe

Real Madrid have a serious rival in the fight for PSG star striker Kilian Mbappé. According to insiders Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles, Manchester City intends to sign the 22-year-old football player.

Journalists note that the owners of the “townspeople” are ready to allocate substantial money for the acquisition of the French striker.

Kilian’s current employment contract with the Parisian grandee expires next summer. Real is considered the main contender for the player, but Manchester City will try to lure the Frenchman away.

Mbappe has successfully started the new season. The striker took part in seven Ligue 1 matches, having scored four goals and three assists.