Real Madrid – Villarreal. Forecast and bet for 2.38 / Football predictions

Real Madrid will play at home against Villarreal in the seventh round of the Spanish Championship. The match will take place on September 25 at the Santiago Bernabeu, beginning at 22:00 Moscow time. Real Madrid – Villarreal: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Real Madrid

Real Madrid single-handedly lead the La Liga standings after six rounds. Now Madrid have 16 points.

I must admit that Madrid had a great start. There were many concerns, but under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, the team is playing much better. Worse after parting with Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos definitely did not become.

In the middle of the week, the Royal Club knocked out Mallorca at home – 6: 1. One of the best was again Karin Benzemawho scored two goals and twice assisted partners. The Frenchman has already scored eight goals and seven assists in this championship. And if anything, this is a record, you can learn more about the cat here…

Before that “Real” won a strong-willed victory over Valencia, scoring both goals shortly before the final whistle. The author of the decisive goal was, of course, Benzema.

Real Madrid have won five previous matches with a total score of 15: 4.

Villarreal

Meanwhile, Villarreal, with seven points, is in 11th place after five games. The guests still have a game to play.

The first four matches with the participation of the team of Unai Emery ended in a draw. And in three cases with a score of 0: 0. Such terrible results can only be in the Spanish championship.

Villarreal broke only in the last round. Submarine won a major victory over Elche – 4: 1.

Submarina’s first match in the group stage of the Champions League also ended in a draw. Villarreal failed to keep the winning score in the home game against Atalanta (2: 2).

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Real in this match at 1.56, the bookmakers are offering a draw at 4.85, and Villarreal’s victory at 6.45.

Villarreal is a very serious rival, but Real is now so good that logical doubts creep in that the guests will be able to score at least one point.

Bid – victory of Real Madrid with a handicap (-1.5) for 2.38…

You can also consider rate on the total of “Real” more than 2.5 for 2.62…