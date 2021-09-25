Realme introduced a budget smart TV with a frameless screen

The Chinese company Realme has announced an affordable 32-inch Neo Smart TV. The new product will be available for an approximate price of $ 200.

The panel corresponds to the HD format, that is, it has a resolution of 1366 × 768 pixels. The screen has a frameless design and provides a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees. Low Blue Light technology certified by TÜV Rheinland is responsible for reducing the radiation intensity in the blue part of the spectrum, which helps to reduce eye fatigue. In addition, a proprietary Chroma Boost Picture Engine is implemented, designed to improve image quality.

A MediaTek processor with four Cortex A53 computing cores and a Mali-470 MP3 graphics accelerator is used. The volume of RAM is 1 GB, the capacity of the built-in flash drive is 8 GB.

The equipment includes wireless adapters Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI interfaces, a USB port, an Ethernet controller and a Dolby Audio audio system with stereo speakers with a total power of 20 watts.

The operating system Android TV 9.0 is used as a software platform with access to services such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, etc. Sales will begin in early October.