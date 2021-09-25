revenues from sales of smartphones in 2021 will collapse by 60-80% – now the main thing is for the company to survive

According to the chairman of the board of the Chinese Huawei Technologies Eric Xu, the company’s revenues from the sale of smartphones in 2021 will fall by at least $ 30-40 billion – it does not seem that the business will be able to compensate for this damage in the next few years by mastering new areas of activity.

Although the company is “getting used to US sanctions” introduced back in 2019, new segments of the 5G business cannot compensate for the downturn in smartphone sales. Xu holds the position of chairman of the board of the company, so he has the latest information, which he shared today during a press conference in Beijing.

Former US President Donald Trump placed Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and restricted the company’s access to certain American technologies, thereby making it impossible to manufacture its own chips and obtain components from third-party vendors.

The sanctions have had an extremely negative impact on Huawei. According to the consulting company Canalys, the company, the former largest supplier of smartphones, has disappeared from the top five smartphone manufacturers in China since the second quarter of this year, for the first time in more than 7 years.

According to Xu, smartphones brought in $ 50 billion in revenue last year, but the first half of this year saw the largest drop in sector revenues in the company’s history. As a result, the company as a whole earned only about $ 49.57 billion. According to Xu, the biggest hope is that the company will exist in the next 5-10 years. In his opinion, China’s attempts to create its own semiconductor industry have shown “very encouraging results,” but solving problems with supply chains will take a very long time.

It is noteworthy that the administration of the new President Joe Biden (Joe Biden) did not take any steps to ease the pressure on Huawei and, perhaps, in the future, the situation will only get worse.

The company is now looking for new growth points such as 5G technologies and infrastructure upgrades at airports and mines based on artificial intelligence systems. According to the chairman of Huawei, in the next few years, the manufacturer will become the world leader in the implementation of 5G. It also considers other segments of the IT market that are not related to the chipset supplier chains. It is possible that Huawei will act as a service provider in the cloud solutions market supported by government programs.