Riccardo and McLaren received a warning

After considering the circumstances of the incident in the first part of qualification, when Daniel Riccardo interfered with Lance Stroll, the Russian Grand Prix stewards issued official warnings to the driver and the team.

Stewards listened to the riders and team representatives, studied video footage of the incident from different cameras and recorded radio communications between the riders and the team.

The relatively mild punishment is due to the fact that Riccardo, who was on a slow circle, did not see Stroll’s car from behind because of the large amount of water splashing, including from Norris’s car that passed by.

At the same time, a McLaren spokesman admitted that he made the wrong assumption that Stroll was on a slow lap after completing a fast one, when in fact he was driving several fast laps in a row. A McLaren spokesman confirmed that he did not warn Riccardo about Stroll’s car in the back.

The stewards noted that Riccardo, as soon as he learned of the approach of Stroll, immediately shifted from the trajectory. Comparing this situation with other similar cases over the past two and a half years, the stewards came to the conclusion that in this case it is necessary to use punishment, but taking into account all the circumstances, they limited themselves to a warning.

The McLaren team also received a warning, having made a mistake with the control of the car located behind. The stewards recalled that a repeated warning in the future may lead to a monetary or other fine.