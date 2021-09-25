Ronaldo did not score for the first time since returning to Manchester United. Aston Villa had a crazy ending drama

One of the favorites of the Premier League sensationally lost at home to Aston Villa – 0: 1.

Championship of England. Premier League

6th round

Manchester United – Aston Villa – 0: 1 (0: 0)

Goal: Hos, 88.

Missed penalty: Bruno Fernandes, 90 + 1 (past)

“Manchester United”: de Gea, Varane, Shaw (Dalot, 34), Maguire (Lindelof, 67), Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, McTominay (Cavani, 82), Cristiano Ronaldo, Greenwood.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Targett, Mings, Hos, Cash, Konsa, McGinn, Douglas Louis, Ramsey (Archer, 86), Ings (Buendia, 78), Watkins.

Warnings: Shaw, 29. McGinn, 66. Fred, 77. Cash, 90.

Judge: Dean (England).

September 25. Manchester. Old Trafford Stadium.

Before the match, Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer answered a lot of questions. About the return of Cavani, about why Sancho, bought for a lot of money, practically does not play, as De Gea added this season, and even about 11-meters, which Manchester United are now hitting much less often than in the last championship.

“One coach was worried about how many penalties we were given, and it seems that after that it became more difficult to appoint them,” Solskjaer joked, recalling his dispute with Jurgen Klopp and mentioning three mistakes of the judges in the last rounds. Only in every joke there is some truth, and there are even figures according to which, before the statements of the Liverpool coach, the “red devils” received the right to approach the point on average once every 2.8 games, and now the interval has grown to 5.2 games.

But still, everything at Manchester United continues to revolve around Cristiano Ronaldo. Even small things like a Portuguese visit to the post office and buying him a sandwich at a nearby regular fast food restaurant. Not to mention things like the personal video message that Krish sent to a fan battling cancer.

Mi hijo recibi? hoy el mensaje m? s emocionante de su vida, su? dolo m? ximo (aparte de su papi) d? ndole aliento y fuerza para el partido m? s importante de su vida..Sos gigante @Cristiano ??? pic.twitter.com/VXeke2TQo9 – Elias Ferreira Armele (@ eliasmajul23) September 24, 2021

That the teammates, that the head coach, without saying a word, tell how Ronaldo influences the team not even with his goals, but with the mentality of a winner and a super-professional attitude to training. Solskjaer assures that this is a completely different person in comparison with the time when they took to the field together, and emphasizes: “I would not be surprised if he still plays at the age of 40.”

But on the field, Ronaldo on Saturday did not particularly stand out. Even a free kick from one of his favorite positions gave Brun Fernandes a shot. Since he missed, the next standard earned after the Pogba violation was CR7 already beat himself and checked the strength of the “wall”. In general, Manchester United in the first half cannot be said to have killer moments like the one that Targett had, who missed an empty corner. Neither Maguire, who responded to the free kick, nor the greedy Greenwood forced Martinez to make saves with the “super” prefix. De Gea was even more difficult in a couple of episodes, and the problems of the owners were further aggravated by Shaw’s injury.

Maguire could not finish the full match, but still it was losses in defense, while the attack and the middle line of “United” in the course of the second half finally began to turn on at full power. One problem – Greenwood several times tried to do everything alone, without noticing either Ronaldo or other teammates.

In fact, Aston Villa should have buried the hosts earlier, when McGinn and Buendia brought Ramsey to the killer position in two passes, but he suddenly slipped and could not even hit the ball. Nevertheless, what was supposed to happen did happen, however, the events in the ending are a real drama.

Solskjaer wanted to put the squeeze on the guests and realized the dream of uniting Ronaldo and Cavani in attack, pushing Pogba to the center. And in the end, Hose scored from under the Uruguayan when he served a corner, but that was not all. In the time added by the referee, Cavani had already disoriented the goal author, and he played awkwardly with his hand.

The fateful penalty just moments before the final whistle – here it is, the element of Cristiano. Nevertheless, Fernandes went to the ball. Ronaldo either decided not to violate the hierarchy, pushing the regular penalty taker into the background, or returned the favor for the September match of the national team. Then he did not realize the 11-meter earned by Bruno, but the result did not change from the change of places, as Fernandes, who relied on strength, launched the ball to the top tier of Old Trafford.

And although Krish was the first to support his compatriot, it seems that the change of the penalty taker is not far off. Only this is not the most obvious problem of Solskjaer, who in a week in the League Cup and the championship at home lost to those who are called strong middle peasants, and even started the Champions League by stumbling over the Young Boys. On one Ronaldo, who did not score for the first time since his return to England, you will not reach the titles. Verified by Juventus.