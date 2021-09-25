Ronaldo reacted to Manchester United defeat

On Saturday, Manchester United lost for the first time in the new championship. At home, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team lost to Aston Villa with a score of 0: 1. Shortly after the end of the fight, Cristiano Ronaldo made a post on Instagram.

“This is just the beginning, but in a competition as strong as the Premier League, every point counts! We must immediately react, get on our feet and show our true strength, ”wrote Ronaldo in the caption to the photo.

The closest match Manchester United will play in the Champions League on Wednesday, 29 September. On this day, the team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will host Villarreal.