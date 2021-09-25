Ronaldo reacted to Manchester United defeat

by

On Saturday, Manchester United lost for the first time in the new championship. At home, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team lost to Aston Villa with a score of 0: 1. Shortly after the end of the fight, Cristiano Ronaldo made a post on Instagram.

“This is just the beginning, but in a competition as strong as the Premier League, every point counts! We must immediately react, get on our feet and show our true strength, ”wrote Ronaldo in the caption to the photo.

The closest match Manchester United will play in the Champions League on Wednesday, 29 September. On this day, the team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will host Villarreal.

Rate news

Share this:

Add
Euro Football to sources

The best bookmakers

Read also on Euro-Football:



On Euro-Football:




Football online

finished

Everton

2: 0

Norwich

finished

Leicester

2: 2

Burnley

finished

Watford

1: 1

Newcastle

finished

Leeds

1: 2

West Ham

finished

Brentford

3: 3

Liverpool

26.09 16:00

Southampton

Wolverhampton

2.6 3.45 2.7

26.09 18:30

Arsenal

Tottenham

2.41 3.35 3.1

Leave a Comment