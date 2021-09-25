Russian-backed candidate lost the election of IIHF head :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The 68-year-old Frenchman Luc Tardiff succeeds Rene Fasel, who has led the IIHF since 1994. Russian-backed German Franz Reindl comes second in elections

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Luc Tardiff of France has been elected President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The elections were held on Saturday at the IIHF Congress in St. Petersburg.

Franz Reindl (Germany), Petr Břiza (Czech Republic), Henrik Bach-Nielsen (Denmark) and Sergei Goncharov (Belarus) also applied for this position.

He did not support Putin and made an agreement with the NHL. Results of Fasel’s work at IIHF



To win, it was necessary to gain more than 50% of the votes. In the first round, Tardiff and Reindl received 29 votes (28.1%), Goncharov – 19 (18.4%), Bach-Nielsen – 18 (17.4%), Brjiza – 8 (7.7%). The last-placed candidate was eliminated from the race.

In the second round, Tardiff received 38 votes, Reindl – 34, Goncharov – 21, Bach-Nielsen – 12. In the third, Tardiff received 51 votes, Reindl – 34, Goncharov – 20. In the fourth round, Tardiff received 67 votes, Reindl – 39.

Russia supported Reindl in the elections, RBC sources close to the FHR said.

Rene Fasel has led the IIHF since 1994. In the fall of 2018, he announced his refusal to go for a new term. The Swiss was supposed to leave office in September last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the elections were postponed.

Tardiff is 68 years old. He has been the head of the French Ice Hockey Federation since 2006, and since 2008 he has been the treasurer of the IIHF.