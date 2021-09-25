Russian Grand Prix: Pole at Norris

Cloudy. Drying track. Air + 14С, track + 17 … 15С

It was raining in Sochi on Saturday morning. Sessions were canceled one by one. In the morning the Formula 2 drivers were ready to start, but the race was first postponed, then postponed. The third session of free races was canceled without even starting, citing force majeure, then the second Formula 2 and Formula 3 races were canceled.

FIA Racing Director Michael Masi has adjusted the weekend schedule several times, emphasizing that the main thing is to qualify for Formula 1 on Saturday, taking advantage of the moment when the rain will subside or end.

Everyone was waiting for a miracle – and it happened. 45 minutes before the start of qualification, the sun peeped out over Sochi Autodrom, the rain died down, but the asphalt remained wet. The frozen spectators returned to the stands.

In the first session only Alonso chose tires for heavy rain, the rest went in intermediate. The riders worked in a series of laps. The tires effectively removed water, and the track became faster with each lap.

Verstappen did not complete the lap and returned to the pits – in the race, he does not care to start last because of the penalty. Giovinazzi turned around at the exit of the 16th turn, but he continued to move. Alonso left for the second attempt on intermediate tires. Perez took off in the second corner without consequences for the car.

Riccardo blocked Stroll in corner two – stewards will review this incident after qualifying.

The best time was shown by Lewis Hamilton, having driven a circle in 1: 45.992. Raikkonen, Schumacher, Giovinazzi, Mazepin and Verstappen dropped out of the further struggle.

In the second session all rolled out again on the intermediate tires, alternating between slow and fast laps, waiting for the track to be in better condition.

Leclair and Latifi did not show the time – this weekend they received the fourth power plant and, due to the fine, they still start last.

Lewis Hamilton topped the minutes of the second session with a 1: 45.129 lap. Vettel, Gasli, Tsunoda, Latifi and Leclair did not qualify for the final.

In the final the trajectory was dry almost everywhere, but the riders resumed the session on intermediate tires. Hamilton had the fastest time with a lap in 1: 44.050.

Russell was the first to decide to put on slicks, but the car slipped, then Norris, Alonso and Riccardo switched to Soft.

Driving into the pits for slicks, Hamilton caught the barrier and broke the front wing – the mechanics replaced it with a delay, first servicing Bottas’s car, when there was almost no time left for a fast lap.

Everyone rode the decisive fast lap on slicks – and he changed the alignment of forces. Hamilton did not manage to warm up the tires – he could not improve, and at the end of the circle he made a U-turn, hitting the wall. The rest went much faster – and the best time was shown by Lando Norris, having driven the circle in 1: 41.993.

–

Lando Norris won the qualification in Sochi, taking the first pole of his career, the first for McLaren since Brazil ’12 and 156th in the history of the British team.

Carlos Sainz qualified second with the best result in his career. George Russell showed the third time, and Hamilton was only fourth.

Qualification results