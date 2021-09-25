Sainz: Tire granulation to be dealt with

Carlos Sainz showed seventh time in the second training session of the Russian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver said that there is still work to be done with the car’s settings to avoid pelletizing the front tires in the race.

His team-mate Charles Leclair finished the session with a tenth time, focusing on preparation for the race, in which he starts from the bottom positions due to a powerplant change.

Carlos Sainz (7th): “Overall, positive Friday. From the first session, everything is in order with the balance, and in general, tracks of this type are more suitable for our car. We still have to work with speed on a long series of laps, as we have granulated front tires.

Hopefully tomorrow we will be able to work, although rain is expected and this could change quickly. Let’s see”.

Charles Leclair (10th): “Today we worked on different programs. I focused on preparing for the race, not paying attention to the qualifying pace, because, and so I will start from the last positions.

The state of the track changed noticeably during the day. At the beginning of the first session, the asphalt was very slippery, but the condition of the track improved with each exit. I didn’t experience rubber granulation, which is good. If we talk about piloting in general, I liked the last sector the most. “