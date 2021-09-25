Samsung introduced in Europe a new smartphone – Galaxy M52 5G

The South Korean company Samsung Electrpnics has presented in a number of European countries a new model of the smartphone from the “long-playing” Galaxy M series – Galaxy M52 5G, which stands out for the presence of support for work in mobile networks of the fifth generation (5G), a 5000 mAh high-capacity battery and a humane price.

Among other features of the Galaxy M52 5G, the manufacturer pointed out the following points:

6.7-inch Infinity-O display, Full HD + resolution and manufactured with Super AMOLED + technology

Triple 64MP camera

32MP front camera

Dolby Atmos support

The rest of the parameters of the novelty are as follows: