Samsung introduced in Europe a new smartphone – Galaxy M52 5G

The South Korean company Samsung Electrpnics has presented in a number of European countries a new model of the smartphone from the “long-playing” Galaxy M series – Galaxy M52 5G, which stands out for the presence of support for work in mobile networks of the fifth generation (5G), a 5000 mAh high-capacity battery and a humane price.

Among other features of the Galaxy M52 5G, the manufacturer pointed out the following points:

  • 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, Full HD + resolution and manufactured with Super AMOLED + technology
  • Triple 64MP camera
  • 32MP front camera
  • Dolby Atmos support

The rest of the parameters of the novelty are as follows:

  • Support for communication standards: 5G; 4G / LTE; 3G / WCDMA; GSM; two slots for SIM cards
  • Dimensions: 164.2 x 76.4 x 7.4mm
  • Weight: 173g
  • Platform: Android
  • Processor: 2.4 GHz, eight-core,
  • Display: 6.7-inch, Super AMOLED +, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Triple main camera: 64 MP, F1.8 + 12 MP, F2.2 + 5 MP, F2.4; autofocus, LED backlight; support UHD 4K video recording
  • Front camera: 32 MP, F2.2
  • Memory: 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal, slot for microSD memory card
  • Communications: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax; Bluetooth v5.0; USB 2.0 Type-C; NFC; GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Other: Fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity and lighting sensors, Electronic compass

