Samsung introduced in Europe a new smartphone – Galaxy M52 5G

The South Korean company Samsung Electrpnics has presented in a number of European countries a new model of the smartphone from the “long-playing” Galaxy M series – Galaxy M52 5G, which stands out for the presence of support for work in mobile networks of the fifth generation (5G), a 5000 mAh high-capacity battery and a humane price.
Among other features of the Galaxy M52 5G, the manufacturer pointed out the following points:
- 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, Full HD + resolution and manufactured with Super AMOLED + technology
- Triple 64MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dolby Atmos support
The rest of the parameters of the novelty are as follows:
- Support for communication standards: 5G; 4G / LTE; 3G / WCDMA; GSM; two slots for SIM cards
- Dimensions: 164.2 x 76.4 x 7.4mm
- Weight: 173g
- Platform: Android
- Processor: 2.4 GHz, eight-core,
- Display: 6.7-inch, Super AMOLED +, 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Triple main camera: 64 MP, F1.8 + 12 MP, F2.2 + 5 MP, F2.4; autofocus, LED backlight; support UHD 4K video recording
- Front camera: 32 MP, F2.2
- Memory: 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal, slot for microSD memory card
- Communications: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax; Bluetooth v5.0; USB 2.0 Type-C; NFC; GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Other: Fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity and lighting sensors, Electronic compass