Semin resigned from the post of head coach of “Rostov” :: Football :: RBC Sport

The coach has led the Rostov team since August 4, 2021. According to him, this decision was made jointly with the leadership of the club.

Yuri Semin

Yuri Semin resigned from the post of head coach of Rostov. This was reported on the team’s website.

It is noted that the joint decision was made after the meeting between the head coach and the president of the club, Artashes Harutyunyants.

“I thank Yuri Pavlovich for the time spent in Rostov, for responding and agreeing to accept our team. Yuri Pavlovich is a wonderful, decent person and a coach with a capital letter, a real professional. But this is football, unfortunately, it happens that way. This is life, ”said Harutyunyants.

According to him, they will have a warm and good relationship with the coach.

“We made the decision together. I would like to thank the management of Rostov for our friendly work. Thanks to the players, but life has decided differently. We are parting as friends and will help each other, ”Semin added.

Semin, 74, took over Rostov on 4 August, replacing Valery Karpin, who decided to focus entirely on the Russian national team. Under his leadership, Rostov played six matches in the Russian championship, scoring only one victory with three draws and two defeats. The club also lost to The Seagull in the Russian Cup and lost the chances of reaching the 1/8 finals of the tournament.

The club in the standings of the Russian championship takes the penultimate, 15th place, gaining six points in eight games. In the next round, “Rostov” on September 26 will play at home with “Akhmat”.

Semin previously coached Lokomotiv Moscow in 1986-1990, 1992-2005, 2009-2010 and 2016-2020. He won gold medals of the Russian championship three times with the team and led it to victory in the Russian Cup six times. The specialist also headed the Russian national team, Dynamo Moscow, Dynamo Kiev, Azerbaijan Gabala.