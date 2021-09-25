Sergio Perez: We should have switched to slicks earlier

The frozen and drenched spectators in the stands in Sochi could not see the fight for the pole position of the championship leaders – Red Bull Racing decided not to risk it and Max Verstappen did not drive a single fast lap.

Christian Horner, team leader: “We knew that because of the penalty Max was the last to start and in difficult conditions we decided not to risk it. We just needed to make sure that the car was all right and ready for tomorrow’s race.

Sergio is upset that he starts only ninth. A small mistake on the warm-up lap on slicks in the qualifying finals prevented him from warming up the tires and achieving more.

It is unlikely that before the start of the weekend, someone could have predicted that the results will be just like that. The forecast for tomorrow promises dry weather, on this track you can overtake – an interesting race awaits us. “

Sergio Perez (9th): “Everything was going very well, in the first and second parts of the qualification I was fast, but in the changing conditions, a lot depends on the timing. Now it is clear that we should have put slicks around earlier.

Anything is possible in a race. The positive thing is that the car behaved well on the wet track. I look forward to tomorrow with optimism. It’s important to start well and run the race as well as possible. “

Max Verstappen (20th): “We decided not to drive many laps in qualifying, so as not to risk a departure or an accident, because tomorrow I will start from the last row anyway.

Tomorrow won’t be easy. The fight in the middle group is very tight, but it is important to start well and earn more points. I hope the race is fun. “