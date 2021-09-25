Six Russian cities want to host the 2036 Olympics

Six Russian cities will compete to host the Olympics in 2036

Photo: pixabay.com © URA.RU

Six Russian cities are ready to host the Olympic Games in 2036. According to URA.RU, two of them are already preparing to apply to the National Olympic Committee. A number of large regional capitals do not show initiative and are waiting for a go-ahead from Moscow. Experts believe that the federal authorities are more interested in hosting the Olympics than the regions themselves.

Six Russian cities are ready to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036 – Rostov-on-Don, Vladivostok, Perm, Novosibirsk, Sochi and Ufa. However, as it became known to URA.RU, only the authorities of the Rostov region and Vladivostok have already begun to deal with the substantive preparation of applications. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke in August about other contenders – St. Petersburg and Kazan. He said that applications are being prepared there. “Several cities: definitely St. Petersburg, Kazan, in my opinion,” Lavrov said. The Kazan mayor’s office and the sports committee of the St. Petersburg administration officially informed URA.RU that “there is no information on this topic yet.”

The idea of ​​holding the Summer Olympics in Russia in 2036 was voiced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He also named the first applicants Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

In early September, President Vladimir Putin also announced that Russia could bid to host the Summer Olympics in 2036. At the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2021), he named Vladivostok one of the potential capitals of the Games. “But it’s too early to talk about it, we have to count everything. Although the holding of major international political and sports events always benefits the development of the region, ”Putin said.

The Vladivostok mayor’s office confirmed to URA.RU that “the city administration is preparing proposals to the government of the Primorsky Territory.” At the same time, the city “lacks a sports base of the level necessary for the Olympic Games,” the officials admitted. “Preparing for such an event will make a great contribution to the socio-economic development of Vladivostok and the Primorsky Territory,” added the mayor’s office of the capital of Primorye.

Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev was one of the first to pick up the idea of ​​holding the Summer Olympics in 2036 Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The Rostov region also “can apply for participation in the Olympic Games in 2036,” said the head of the press service of the local governor Irina Chetvertakova in response to a request from URA.RU. “When submitting an application, the city of Rostov-on-Don will be proposed. It is planned to come up with proposals for holding competitions in rowing, kayaking and canoeing, handball, football and martial arts. In Rostov-on-Don there is a stadium “Rostov Arena” that meets international standards. By 2025, it is planned to complete the creation of the left-bank sports cluster, which will include more than 65 sports facilities, ”Chetvertakova said.

We would like to host the Olympic Games in 2036 and the Ufa authorities. The press service of the mayor’s office said that “the capital of the Bashkir republic has a developed sports infrastructure” and constantly holds international tournaments in various sports. “In the coming years, several more large sports facilities will be built to host events of the highest level, including the Gymnastics Center, the Wrestling Center, the Volleyball Center, and the Fencing Center. Ufa is ready to host and host the Olympic Games, but the decision is up to the International Olympic Committee, ”the Ufa mayor’s office said. The republican government added that “by [существующей] sports infrastructure and geographic requirements Bashkortostan is more suitable for hosting the Winter Olympic Games. “

Sochi is best suited to host the Summer Olympics in 2036 Photo: Andrey Zagumennov © URA.RU

We would not mind hosting the Summer Games and Sochi for the second time, the mayor’s office of the resort city told URA.RU. But the 2014 Olympic capital “did not receive any proposals to work out the issue of holding the Olympic Games in 2036 at a resort.” “The ROC leadership did not discuss with the Sochi city administration the possibility of submitting an application to host the Olympic Games in Sochi. At the same time, the city administration is ready to carry out global work on the preparation and holding of the Olympics, relying on the positive experience of the preparation and organization of the XXVII Olympic Winter Games in 2014, ”the Sochi mayor’s office said. Meanwhile, the Krasnodar Territory administration answered that the authorities “are not planning to take part in the selection and are not preparing an application.”

Perm authorities are ready to compete for the right to host the Summer Olympics Photo: Maxim Kimerling © URA.RU

The Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports of the Perm Territory said that while in its plans – filing an application “for the Eurobasket 2025”. “We have not yet made an assessment of the Olympiad, but we do not exclude the possibility of submitting an application. Perm can at a decent level host competitions in playing sports of the summer program of the Olympics, such as handball and basketball, “the regional Ministry of Sports noted.

The preparation of an application for the 2036 Olympics was “not considered” by the Novosibirsk City Hall, the local press service assured URA.RU. Meanwhile, the deputy head of the regional administration – head of the information policy department Sergey Neshumov said that “the question of the possibility of sending the region’s application to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036 will be considered after the group stage of the FIVB-2022 World Volleyball Championship and the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship before 20 years of IIHF-2023 based on a comprehensive assessment of opportunities and consultations with the Russian Olympic Committee. ” At the same time, he noted that high costs are required. “To host the Summer Olympic Games in the Novosibirsk Region, significant infrastructural transformations are required, related to the creation of additional (large) sports and auxiliary facilities, comprehensive modernization of transport (road) and engineering infrastructure, renovation of public and recreational spaces,” Neshumov said.

The Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation explained to URA.RU that “the issues of determining a candidate city for the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, as well as filing an application with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are the prerogative of the National Olympic Committee (NOC).” “According to the Olympic Charter (rule 34, chapter V), a city can be considered an applicant to host the Olympic Games if the city’s application is approved by the NOC of the country concerned. An application to host the Olympics must be submitted to the IOC by the official authorities of the candidate city with the approval of the NOC, ”the RF Ministry of Sports said in a response.

A source close to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said that so far the NOC is not discussing the topic of preparing for the bid campaign. “The initiator here is not the National Olympic Committee (NOC), but the cities that want to become the capital of the Olympic Games. There are no applications yet, ”explained an interlocutor close to the ROC.

Political scientist Dmitry Zhuravlev believes that holding the Olympics in Russia for Russian President Vladimir Putin can become a new big important project Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

URA.RU also sent inquiries to other regional capitals and cities hosting major international competitions. The mayor’s offices of Omsk and Chelyabinsk, the government of the Kaliningrad region said that they did not plan to apply to host the Olympics in 2036. The administrations of Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Saransk noted that they do not have the authority to submit such applications. As reported in the Volgograd mayor’s office, the issue “will be considered after the approval of the country for the Olympic Games.” In Nizhny Novgorod and Samara, according to the regional press services, the topic has not yet been discussed.

According to the scientific director of the Institute of Regional Problems Dmitry Zhuravlev, holding the Olympics in any regional capital “will give a great impetus to the development of the region”, but also “problems [организационных] there will be a lot. ” Therefore, he believes that the Olympics are more important for the federal authorities than for the regional ones. “The source of this idea is Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. He really wants to host the Olympics in Russia. The federal government will insist on this project.

For Putin, the Olympics are no less serious than the parliamentary elections, ”the expert is convinced.

According to political scientist, sociologist Maxim Zharov, all statements about holding the Olympics-2036 in Russia are exclusively “related to the situation around doping, or rather,” anti-doping “pressure on Russia.” “We need to get out of this press somehow. And you can leave only if Russia claims to host any major sporting event, for example, the Olympics. Therefore, such an application is being made. It has nothing to do with elections or any major infrastructure projects, ”Zharov summed up.