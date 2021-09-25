Skater’s mother Elizabeth Tursynbaeva told why her daughter ended her career

Padishakhan Sultanalieva, mother of figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbayeva, spoke about back problems, because of which her daughter had to end her career.

– She has aggravated a long-standing problem – an extra incomplete spine. This is from birth, – said Tursynbayeva’s mother. – Daughter at all initially should not have gone into sports, since she was born seven months old and was sick a lot. We took her to the skating rink to improve her health and give her happy emotions. But soon they saw that Lisa could not live without sports. The back injury was chronic and often bothered her during periods of exertion. It does not manifest itself in one moment, but gradually. Imagine what enormous loads Eliza had on her back for the sake of a quadruple! She trained him from time to time, so the aggravation began. Well, at least after the World Cup, when all the victims had time to justify themselves.

– Were you initially determined to return to the sport? Or did they immediately realize that the injury would not allow them to return to their previous shape?

– We were serious about health and believed in success. Eliza went to see German doctors for treatment. She trained often, but in a light mode. I also skated and jumped in the show. However, the back still did not let go. At the end of the summer, it became clear that this was the end, and the whole family made the final decision. My daughter went with flowers to her native ice rink and thanked the coaches for everything they put into it.

21-year-old Tursynbaeva announced her retirement on September 23. The representative of Kazakhstan is the silver medalist of the 2019 World Championship and the bronze medalist of the Youth Olympic Games in 2016.

