Solskjaer predicted how old Ronaldo will play

Manchester United helmsman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shared his views on the career of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

“How long will KriRo be able to perform at a professional level? I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays until he is 40. I see how he looks after himself, how he trains. Ronaldo is still one of the fastest footballers in the world. I am completely satisfied with his current form ”, – quotes the Norwegian coach Sky Sports.

The 36-year-old striker has signed a 2 + 1 contract with the Red Devils. Cristiano took part in three matches for the Mancunians, scoring three goals.