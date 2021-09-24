Solskjaer spoke about Ronaldo’s impact on the team

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on the team.

“We knew Ronaldo would have a big impact on the team both on and off the pitch. He is still very professional. The discipline that Cristiano demonstrated throughout his team was passed on to his partners. We are very happy, ”Solskjaer said during Friday’s press conference.

After returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo played three games. In them, the star Portuguese footballer scored three successful strikes.