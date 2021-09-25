“Spartak” – “Ufa”, September 25, 2021, the forecast for the RPL match, watch online, live broadcast, where they will show

On September 25, the match of the ninth round of the Russian championship “Spartak” – “Ufa” will take place. The game starts at 19:00 Moscow time. Bookmakers in their forecasts give preference to “Spartak”: you can bet on the victory of the hosts in bookmakers with a coefficient of 1.57. The success of “Ufa” was estimated by experts at 6.10. Draw bets are accepted at 4.25.

Odds of the bookmakers for the RPL match “Spartak” – “Ufa” September 25, 2021

Bookmakers believe that the match “Spartak” – “Ufa” will be productive: total over 2.5 goals goes for 1.85, and total under 2.5 goals – for 2.02. If the hosts score, odds 1.17 will play. The guests’ goal is available at bookmakers with odds of 1.63. And you can bet on “both will score” for 1.89.

Analysis and prediction of the match of the Russian championship “Spartak” – “Ufa” (09/25/2021)

Another round of the Russian Premier League and another suffering of Moscow “Spartak”. So it would be possible to announce the match between the capital team and Ufa, which will take place on September 25 at the Otkrytie Arena stadium. The tournament situation suggests that two middle peasants of the Russian championship will converge on the field. But time will tell how everything will be in reality.





Indeed, the affairs of the red and white at the beginning of the season are very bad. According to the results of eight rounds of the RPL, they are on the ninth line in the table and so far cannot play at least a couple of good games in a row. But a small series of defeats – please. In early August, they managed to suffer three defeats in a row, and now they are going on a series of two failures.

In the middle of last week, Rui Vitoria’s charges lost 0: 1 to Polish Legia in the first round of the Europa League group stage. This is not to say that we played well, but the opponent was no better. And last weekend with a similar score lost in the Moscow derby CSKA. They shot on goal a lot, but mostly from outside the penalty area.

There were two full-fledged moments. Ponce’s slip from a kill position at the beginning of the second half and Igor Akinfeev’s salvation in the last seconds after hitting Quincy Promes. Not enough? Yes. The red and blue created even less. But they found their goal. Anton Zabolotny does not forgive.





Red-and-white admitted Krylya Sovetov, who returned to the RPL, in the standings. Now the asset has exactly 10 points, the same number for the Samara team. The gap from the relegation zone is only four points, and 10 points are missing from the leading Zenit. But, despite this, Rui Vitoria still retains the position of head coach.

Ufa is also in the second half of the standings. It is quite another matter that for the Ufa team this is not something unexpected, and two wins and two draws in eight matches is more than a solid result, taking into account the modest resources. At the same time, after defeating Khimki (3: 2) in the RPL, Alexey Stukalov’s wards defeated Legion Dynamo (1: 1 regular time) on penalties in the Russian Cup. We escaped in the end, did not concede in the penalty shootout.

The performance of the club from Bashkortostan should be noted separately. Yes, he does not score as much as the Zenit leader, but he does it regularly! It was not possible to hit only the CSKA goal in the first round, but in the remaining seven cases, 11 goals scored. And this, in fact, is three more than that of Spartak itself. Quite good for a relegation challenger.





Last season, Spartak and Ufa crossed twice. And each of these games came as a kind of shock for Muscovites. In Ufa, they started with a quick goal from the hosts and a quick response from the Muscovites: by the 18th minute the score was 1: 1, and the guests also managed not to realize the penalty. The overwhelming advantage in the remaining 75 minutes came to nothing.

But hardly anyone wants to remember the game in Moscow at Spartak. At the Otkritie Arena in mid-April they lost with a crushing score of 0: 3. Leonid Fedun admitted that he even had an unpleasant conversation with the players. It seems that the red-and-white people still have not forgotten that nightmare.

Strictly speaking, under Rue Vitoria, the red and white play not so badly in the attack. Now, however, a banal bad luck has come. And the weak form of the same Larsson with Sobolev, of course. Of course, “Ufa” is not so bad with goals: Hamid Agalarov has already put on the ears of the RPL, single-handedly led the race of scorers and even got into the expanded composition of the Russian national team.

Only the defense is not at all impressive. Alexander Belenov helps out as much as possible, but still conceded 14 goals in eight rounds. In our opinion, at least two goals on Saturday, the red-and-white should send to the opponent’s goal. First, we need to improve in front of the derby fans. Secondly, well, luck must someday turn! And then after all, it is not far from the joint zone.

Forecast and bets on the RPL match “Spartak” – “Ufa” September 25, 2021

For all its problems, Spartak still looks like an unambiguous favorite of the confrontation with Ufa. Sooner or later, the team of Rui Vitoria must still break through. She does not play very well, but still in recent matches she definitely deserved more. It’s time for luck to return the favor. All the conditions are there: a week of rest, your own field, an opponent who misses a lot.

Bid: individual total of “Spartak” over 1.5 goals for 1.67.