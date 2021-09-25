Spice – Milan. Forecast and bet for 2.08 / Football predictions

Milan will play away against La Spezia in the sixth round of the Italian Championship. The match will take place on September 25, beginning at 16:00 Moscow time. Spice – Milan: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Spice”

“Spice” after five played matches is in the standings on the 17th line. The hosts now have four points.

Spice had a very chaotic starting segment of the season. At the end of August, Thiago Motta’s team lost to Lazio in Rome 1: 6, and this week almost took points from Juventus (2: 3).

Also, earlier this month “Spice” lost at home to Udinese, but at the same time scored three points in the away meeting with Venice.

Spice have failed to score in only one of their five previous matches.

“Milan”

Meanwhile, Milan, with 13 points, is in third place. Ahead are only Napoli and Inter, to which the Rossoneri are inferior in additional indicators.

For Milan this season, it seems, you can not worry. The success of last season was not accidental. The team continues to progress, and, very importantly, it does not have a strong dependence on individual players.

In five rounds “Milan” won four victories. In another meeting, Stefano Pioli’s team drew with Juventus (1: 1). In Turin, Milan at some point just totally dominated, and after the game the head coach of the Old Lady Massimiliano Allegri admitted that he was very pleased with this result.

Milan conceded only two goals in five Serie A games.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Spice in this match for 6.75, the bookmakers offer a draw for 4.75, and a victory for Milan – for 1.50.

Last season, Milan played badly at La Spezia, 0-2 behind. It was mid-February, and the Rossoneri were already noticeably tired by that time.

Now Milan are on the move, and, most likely, we will see revenge.

Bid – Milan win + total over 2.5 for 2.08…