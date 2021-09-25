Stefano Pioli proposed to introduce the basketball rule in football

55-year-old Italian coach of Milan Stefano Pioli offered some interesting ideas, one of which he suggested borrowing from basketball.

“The rule of five substitutions? This was a very important innovation. I’ve been talking about this for a long time. Especially now that we play every three days. After all, it’s not the number of minutes that the players spend on the field, but the quality they show.

This prompted Pioli to think about a few more innovations that he believes will improve football.

“If I had my way, I would stop time when the ball leaves the game and add the possibility of time-outs,” Pioli added, probably in response to the fact that in the match of the 4th round with Juventus (1: 1) the ball was in play for only 48 of the 95 minutes.

“If we want to see more attacking football in the modern game, introduce the rule that you cannot return to your half of the field after crossing the center line,” Pioli quotes Goal.

Let’s remind, “Milan” under the leadership of Pioli scored 13 points in 5 rounds of the Italian championship and is in 3rd place in the standings. The leader of the competition is Napoli (15).