Student Tutberidze Petrosyan won the Grand Prix in Ljubljana, Samodelkina the second, video performances, figure skating results – September 25, 2021

Due to covid restrictions, our juniors started the international season later than the others – with the Grand Prix stage in Slovakia. ISU reacted to the situation with understanding: not only allowed Russia to re-apply for skaters, but also changed the selection rules (qualification for the series finals will be based on the sum of points). As a result, in Koschitsa and Krasnoyarsk, our team won seven out of eight victories, and in Ljubljana, dominance continued – after yesterday’s Victoria Ilya Yablokov took gold Adelia Petrosyan…

True, the best free program of the day was shown not by Tutberidze’s student, but Sophia Samodelkina… Under the modernized “Carmen” Sophia went on two quads: the sheepskin coat turned out to be under-rolled and ended in a fall, but the salchow was gorgeous. Samodelkina did not make any more mistakes, including all the cascades in the bonus zone. For choreo elements, Sophia received 4 levels, the amount for two programs is 205.67.

Petrosyan has No Time To Die and Paint It Black in the free program. Since this season, Adelia has been actively jumping a quadruple – during the warm-up in Ljubljana, he was perfect, at the box office she had to save. The rest of the elements Petrosyan performed at the top level, and the judge from Iceland twice put the Russian woman +5. And although Adelia Samodelkina lost in an arbitrary, for the final victory, the supply of points was enough – 210.57.

Took bronze Lindsay Thorngren – 193.77. If in the short program the American was flawless and lost to Petrosyan by only 3 hundredths, then today the ride was not successful: lowering the triple axel to a double one, an unclear edge on a flip and an under-rotation on a salchow.

UGP stage in Ljubljana, girls

Final position

1.Adelia Petrosyan (Russia) – 210.57

2.Sophia Samodelkina (Russia) – 205.67

3. Lindsay Thorngren (USA) – 193.77

4. Minhai Kim (South Korea) – 192.48

5.Nina Pinzarrone (Belgium) – 186.10

Rock-n-Sport – Vladimir Afanasyev’s telegram channel. Subscribe!

Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Dzene