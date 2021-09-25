Subsidiary CD Projekt removes negative reviews for Hitman, which requires a constant network connection

The GOG store released the game Hitman (2016) about the adventures of Agent 47. Some were upset that it requires “to be online”, and the description of the game is misleading. Negative reviews started to be deleted

Some have waited a long time for Hitman (2016) to appear on the GOG store, and it finally happened. Unfortunately, the original promise “[игра будет] DRM-free, requiring neither activation nor online connection “was not kept.

Buyers quickly figured out that the game actually requires a constant connection to the network. Naturally, they threw out their indignation in negative reviews. The product description on the page in the GOG store was promptly changed, adding an “online requirement”.

However, even so the description did not really match. Specified the need to connect to the network for the “Aggravate”, the hunt for “Elusive Targets” and custom contracts, and that you do not need to be online for story and bonus missions.

However, they “forgot” that unlocking: new equipment and starting points at locations, getting a rating for passing (including the iconic for the series “Silent Assassin”, a silent assassin), leveling the skill of a location (completing tests at a location gives experience , with each level, players discover new weapons, tools, etc.) and some other functions of the game, you also need to be connected to the network.

The GOG team called the legitimate dissatisfaction of those who gave their money for the game “review-bombing” (throwing negative reviews) and began to delete reviews.