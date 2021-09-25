https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210925/polzuetsya-polozheniem-dzholi-obvinila-pitta-v-nechestnoy-borbe-za-opeku-nad-detmi-259838157.html
"Taking advantage of the position": Jolie accused Pitt of dishonest struggle for custody of children
“Taking advantage of the position”: Jolie accused Pitt of dishonest struggle for custody of children
The once most beautiful couple in Hollywood began to get personal and do not shy away from digging in dirty linen 09/25/2021, Sputnik Georgia
TBILISI, 25 Sep – Sputnik. Actress Angelina Jolie made new statements in which she condemned her ex-husband for disorderliness. The scandal between the spouses began to gain momentum after Brad accused the ex-wife of Angelina not wanting to sell an expensive estate in France on favorable terms. According to the artist, the ex-wife deliberately obstructs, pursuing selfish goals. Jolie, in turn, claims that Pitt is playing a dishonest game and uses his name to win a child custody case. who handled their case, Jolie's team called a deliberate move. "He takes advantage of his position. This playful skill is the last attempt of the famous plaintiff to win the case," a spokesman for Jolie's team told Page Six. for the past five years after their divorce in 2016. A couple cannot share custody of children and property.
