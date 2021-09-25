Tardiff elected as the new President of the International Ice Hockey Federation

During the congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in St. Petersburg, a new president of the organization was elected. It was the President of the French Ice Hockey Federation, IIHF Treasurer Luc Tardiff. The new head of the ice hockey federation was selected following an additional round of voting, where his rival was the president of the German Hockey Union and the head of the IIHF competition committee Franz Reindl. In the final round, Mr. Tardiff received 67 votes (63.21%), Franz Reindl – 39 (36.79%).

“Eight years ago, Rene Fasel invited me to be the treasurer. But I’m still a hockey guy and I have more to offer. I am ready to defend our sport and develop it in the future, ”said Luc Tardiff (quoted by TASS).

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Mr Tardiff on his victory in the elections in a telephone conversation.

According to RBC sources, Russia supported Mr. Reindl in the elections.

Also competing for the presidency were the head of the Danish Hockey Association and the head of the IIHF medical committee Henrik Bach-Nielsen, vice-president of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation, and the head of the IIHF referee committee Sergei Goncharov.

To take office, a candidate needed to gain more than 50% of the votes of all delegates, so four rounds of voting were required to determine the winner. Since 1994, the organization has been headed by the Swiss Rene Fasel.