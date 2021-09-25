Ten Years Difference: Remedy Released New Alan Wake Remastered Trailer With Graphics Comparison

Studio Remedy Entertainment published a new trailer Alan Wake: Remastered… The video is dedicated to the comparison of the graphics of the remaster and the original game using the example of cutscenes and gameplay frames … Xbox Series X and Xbox 360 versions shown.

The re-release works on the old engine, but received improved textures, redrawn character models with updated animations, as well as improved lighting and tweaked environment details, including better vegetation. In addition, the developers raised the frame rate to 60 frames per second and increased the resolution. On PC, the remaster will get DLSS support, and on the PlayStation 5, it will use tactile feedback and adaptive triggers on the PlayStation 5 controller.

Read more about all the technical details. here and here…

Alan Wake: Remastered Coming Out 5 october on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in EGS. In addition to the main game, the set will include two story additions The signal and The Writer, as well as audio commentary from the scriptwriter and creative director Sam Lake… Buyers of the game on old consoles will be able to update for new ones for free …

