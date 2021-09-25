terrestrial life can only be found on planets of comparable size

Traditionally suitable for terrestrial life exoplanets are sought in the so-called habitable belt around the star, in which the water on the planets is in a liquid state. Mars also falls into such a belt, but there is no liquid water on it. According to scientists, the situation with life on Mars makes it clear that the criterion for the search for life on exoplanets needs to be adjusted for the size of the planet.

Numerous images of Mars are replete with pictures of riverbeds and lakes, but there is no liquid water on the Red Planet. It appears for a short time at the moments of permafrost melting on the slopes of craters and crevices, but evaporates very quickly. But on ancient Mars there were lakes and seas and rivers. Where all this went – scientists argue and do not come to a consensus. The problem may be fundamental, scientists from the University of Washington in St. Louis said in a recent paper.

Researchers studied the isotopic composition of 20 meteorites from Mars that fell to Earth between several billion and several million years ago. Such meteorites are formed when large celestial bodies collide with Mars, the energy from the impact with which is enough to throw the debris of Mars out of its orbit. In rocks from Mars (and we now have no other samples of its surface), scientists were looking for traces of a stable isotope of potassium. Potassium belongs to moderately volatile substances and can serve as a marker for assessing the dynamics of the composition of volatile substances, including water.

Measurements show that Mars has consistently lost potassium since its formation, and therefore water as well. The dynamics of losses was much lower than, for example, on the Moon, but significantly higher than it was on Earth. From this fact, scientists have concluded that the size of rocky celestial bodies (planets) is as crucial for the emergence of terrestrial life as being in the habitable zone of a star. If a planet is too small (like Mars) or below a certain threshold, then it will not be able to hold water and other volatiles.

The planet may have a comfortable temperature for life, but there will be no terrestrial life on it. This factor should help weed out exoplanets that should not be given the time and resources to search for life. It should be searched for on bodies comparable in size to the Earth, or with a relatively small spread in size.