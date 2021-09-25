the applicants for the “Golden Raspberry” 2021 named

The anti-award has revealed the worst films and actors of the year of the pandemic.

Film anti-award “Golden Raspberry” announced the nominees for 2021. The winners will be announced on April 24, the day before the Oscars, but for now we will find out which films and actors have already made it to the list of the worst, according to American viewers.

Worst Movies:

“365 Days” – a Polish erotic painting about a kidnapping;

“Absolute Proof” – a documentary about a cyberattack during the 2020 US elections;

The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle – action-adventure comedy starring Robert Downey Jr.

Fantasy Island – a mystical horror movie with Michael Peña;

“Music” is a musical-drama film directed by the singer Sia (she was also nominated for the worst director).

Worst actors:

Robert Downey Jr. (The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle);

Michael Lindell (Absolute Proof);

Michele Morrone (365 Days);

Adam Sandler (Hubie’s Halloween);

David Spade (The Wrong Girl).

Worst Actresses:

Anne Hathaway (for two films at once – “The Last Thing He Wanted” and “The Witches”);

Katie Holmes (for two films at once – “Doll-2: Brahms” and “The Secret”);

Kate Hudson (Music);

Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Girl);

Anna-Maria Seklutska (365 days).

Most of all negative nominations (6 pieces each) were received for the films “365 Days” and “The Amazing Journey of Doctor Dolittle”. “Fantasy Island” and “Music” are a little behind them.

What do you think was the worst film of the past year?

