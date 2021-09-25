The appointment of Znark is not only a decision of the FHR. Take higher, much higher – 09/24/2021

The official reaction of the hockey authorities, primarily the President of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak, after the appointment of Oleg Znark, in my understanding, is interpreted very clearly – the decision was made at the very top and went beyond the narrow world, in which the head of the national team’s staff acts as the ultimate truth.

Hockey in Russia is big politics, taking into account how top officials of the state relate to this sport. They do not shy away from spending rare hours of rest on the ice in skates and with a club.

Quite recently, both Tretyak, who was on the air of SE, and Roman Rotenberg talked about possible changes in the coaching staff very vaguely and even cautiously. Moreover, they said in plain text that they would not be able to decide on the coaching staff quickly. Probably by January 10th.

There is no need to rush. These neat words work convincingly for the version just above. For the sake of fairness, information about the arrival of Znark on the sidelines was discussed quite actively for several weeks. It is not the first year that people of the highest flight are well-disposed to him. The story comes to mind with his appointment as a consultant to national teams after his resignation from the Russian national team and SKA. At that time, passions were still hot to treat this move as an ordinary event. There is someone to put in a word for the triumphant Pyeongchang.

The political landscape in domestic hockey has now changed dramatically, since the current appointment does not draw on a hard-won compromise or a well-thought-out strategy. It was more like a punch on the table. The arrival of the new headquarters is logical and understandable, like a multiplication table. It makes no sense to look for some kind of catch, behind-the-scenes intrigue and conspiracy.

The previous management configuration, with chaotic coach changes and strange characters like Daniel Bochner appearing on the bench, looked extremely vulnerable given the unfortunate results at major tournaments of all levels.

You cannot live by one Olympic victory in 2018. Especially considering that the best players from the NHL should come to Beijing. The positions of Roman Rotenberg do not seem to be dominant, but this is not a big deal even for himself.

A successful project is not only the authoritarian will of one person, but the result of a balanced management regime. The system of checks and balances can be quite effective, especially if each of the parties is moving towards the same goal.

In case of a successful performance of the Russian national team in Beijing, everyone will be the winners. This personally pleases me most of all, because recently the collective efforts have not been used at full capacity. Now everyone is in the same boat, which I really want to believe in will reach at least the Olympic podium.