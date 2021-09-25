The Cardano Summit starts today. Details of what will happen and how to participate | Blockchain24

The Cardano Summit will launch today, Saturday 25 September. It will last two days, from the 25th to the 26th, and promises to be unique in its kind. Meetings are available in six sections around the world. But the summit will include both live and virtual events, in which anyone can take part.

Events at the Cardano Summit are divided into sections. Currently, the summit is represented by seven different directions. These are: Cardano World, Utility, Impact, Governance, Adoption, Catalyst and Community.

The Cardano community is still dizzy with the recent launch of smart contracts on the web, for good reason. This summit promises several bigger announcements after this incredible push. Details on what to expect from the team are scarce so far. So right now, this is really a game of waiting as the opening of the summit draws near.

Part of the virtual event includes avatars through which participants can communicate with each other. This will also feature prominent keynote speakers from the crypto space who will speak during the two-day summit. In addition to this, there will be the availability of limited editions of NFTs minted on the blockchain that will be collected throughout the summit. Founder Charles Hoskinson will deliver a keynote speech in all seven sections live to mark the start of the summit.

Hydra 2, DeFi and Cardano Network

Cardano recently announced the launch of its Hydra Layer 2 solution, which will enable developers to build and deploy their decentralized applications (DApps) in a secure and reliable environment. With the launch of Hydra, Hoskinson tweeted that more information on the decision will be available at the summit.

More information on Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols running on the web, with expected updates from decentralized protocols like Minswap and SundaeSwap, both of which are built on the blockchain.

Founder Charles Hoskinson notes how far the blockchain has come to this point.

“The Cardano Summit 2021 follows the launch of smart contract capabilities on Cardano and a remarkable six years of intensive development and rigorous academic research to create a third-generation blockchain platform that is not only sustainable but also provably secure,” the founder said.

The summit is expected to announce future developer exploits. Along with how the project plans to fill the gap in decentralized finance.

The Summit is open to attendees from all over the world and registration at https://summit.cardano.org/ is free.